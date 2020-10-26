Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of S-1

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. today announced the filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to its proposed initial public offering.



Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company sponsored by General Catalyst and established by Hemant Taneja, Quentin Clark, Stephen Klasko MD, MBA, Anita V. Pramoda, Jennifer Schneider, MD and Glen Tullman for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (“HAAC”) is offering Stakeholder Aligned Initial Listing, or SAILSM, securities and aims to identify companies that align the principles of health assurance, have high growth potential and expanding total addressable markets, and are led by mission-driven Chief Executive Officers committed to responsible innovation.

Morgan Stanley is serving as the sole book-running manager for the initial public offering.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com .

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Ronda Scott

General Catalyst

650-618-5900