Health-care companies ticked up after earnings reports.

AbbVie shares rose after the drugmaker's fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street targets, and as it raised its long-term sales outlook for two of its biggest immunology drugs.

Bristol Myers Squibb shares rose after it reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, helped by portfolio stalwarts like the blood thinner Eliquis.

