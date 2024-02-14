Health-care companies rose sharply on anticipation of rising drug prices amid U.S. pharmaceutical shortages.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly added to blockbuster gains for the first six weeks of the year, with both now up by more than 22%.

The Federal Trade Commission is launching a probe into recent shortages of chemotherapies and other drugs, examining the role played by companies that help buy and distribute the bulk of medicines sold to U.S. hospitals.

Shares of the WuXi family of biotech and research companies extended losses amid fresh concerns of U.S. lawmakers pushing for government restrictions on the companies over alleged ties to the Chinese military and the Chinese Communist Party.

