Health Care Climbs On Rotation Into Value -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated out of growth sectors such as technology into value niches such as Big Pharma.

U.S.-traded shares of Germany's BioNTech surged after Pfizer's vaccine partner said it would set up a new Asia headquarters in Singapore to produce its Covid-19 vaccine and other medicines, citing growing international demand.

The World Health Organization declared a coronavirus variant first identified in India as a global "variant of concern," saying preliminary studies showed it may be more transmissible than some other variants, spreading more rapidly through households.

