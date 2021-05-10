Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Climbs On Rotation Into Value -- Health Care Roundup

05/10/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated out of growth sectors such as technology into value niches such as Big Pharma.

U.S.-traded shares of Germany's BioNTech surged after Pfizer's vaccine partner said it would set up a new Asia headquarters in Singapore to produce its Covid-19 vaccine and other medicines, citing growing international demand.

The World Health Organization declared a coronavirus variant first identified in India as a global "variant of concern," saying preliminary studies showed it may be more transmissible than some other variants, spreading more rapidly through households.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-21 1624ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31pCommunications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:26pWall Street closes lower as inflation fears prompt tech sell-off
RE
04:25pU.s. has not received any requests to waive jones act shipping requirement in response to shutdown of colonial oil products pipeline -homeland security
RE
04:25pHealth Care Climbs On Rotation Into Value -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:24pLockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears
RE
04:24pRoblox reveals bookings jump in first post-debut report
RE
04:21pOccidental Petroleum's loss narrows as crude prices rebound
RE
04:16pMall landlord Simon Property reports 8.4% fall in revenue
RE
04:13pChipotle raises average hourly wage, looks to hire 20,000 workers
RE
04:08pMarket at odds with Fed as inflation expectations hit 10-year highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Bad news is good news
2SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : index hits record high again, USD languishes
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Oracle, Facebook, Berkeley, Acushnet, Ocugen, London Stock Exchange, Flutt..

HOT NEWS