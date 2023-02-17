Health Care Climbs With Rate Bets -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as traders sought out sectors with less to lose from rising interest rates.

Valneva shares plummeted after its partner Pfizer said it would drop roughly half of the participants enrolled in the companies' late-stage Lyme disease vaccine study.

Pfizer shares ticked up. Investors also bought shares of defensive health insurers, which are less susceptible to the impact of economic slowdowns.

02-17-23 1704ET