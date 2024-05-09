Health-care companies rose as optimism about a boom in obesity drugs regained momentum.

Novo Nordisk shares ticked up after the maker of obesity injection Wegovy unveiled a research project aimed at adding up to two more obesity treatments to its large pipeline, which already includes a long list of experimental obesity drugs being tested in clinical trials.

Takeda Pharmaceutical reported a fourth-quarter loss and forecast a drop in annual net profit due partly to restructuring expenses.

Embecta shares were rose after the drugmaker boosted its projection for growth in fiscal year 2024.

