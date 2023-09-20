Health-care companies ticked up as traders sought out defensive sectors in light of a hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve.

The Food and Drug Administration declined to approve ARS Pharmaceuticals' epinephrine nasal spray and asked the company to submit more data proving the medication was safe and effective, according to the company.

Philip Morris International's push into healthcare is faltering, prompting the tobacco giant to consider options such as selling a stake in its biggest pharmaceuticals unit.

Swiss medical-devices manufacturer Ypsomed said it would supply Novo Nordisk with a large amount of 1-milliliter autoinjectors as part of a long-term supply agreement, as the Danish drug maker rushes to meet demand for its obesity drugs.

