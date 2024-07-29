Health-care companies rose slightly, as traders rotated into a sector expected that could benefit from looser regulations in the wake of the presidential election.

Shares of Royal Philips surged after the Dutch maker of imaging machines and other medical technology posted earnings surpassed expectations, helped by insurance payments related to its sleep apnea devices.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories and Reckitt slumped after a Missouri jury awarded $495 million in a case related to a child who develped a severe illness while taking the baby formula Similac.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-24 1727ET