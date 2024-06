Health-care companies rose as traders continued to pile into fast-growing obesity drug makers and biotech firms.

Shares of Eli Lilly, maker of weight-control drug Mounjaro, rose for the seventh consecutive session and tested all-time highs.

Danish obesity drug maker Novo Nordisk rose by roughly 1%, bringing its gains for the year to date to around 38%.

