Health-care companies rose as a rotation into 2023 laggards continued.

Health-care administrators are investing in digital properties to increase up-take of mail-order pharmaceuticals, The Wall Street Journal reported.

DocGo Chief Executive Lee Bienstock defended the mobile-healthcare company's business model under a controversial migrant-care contract awarded by New York City.

01-04-24 1725ET