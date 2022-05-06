Health Care Cos Edge Down As Cigna Surges on Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after earnings data.

Shares of health insurer Cigna rose by more than 5% after it posted quarterly earnings and revenue growth above Wall Street targets.

Endo International shares tumbled after the drug maker forecast a second-quarter operating loss.

Eye-care company Bausch + Lomb Corp.'s stock rose in opening trading Friday around noon, a positive development for the first big company to brave a topsy-turvy IPO market.

