Health-care companies slipped as traders weighed an appetite in both political parties to bring down drug prices.

Drug-store chain Rite Aid disclosed customer data was accessed in a June cybersecurity breach.

Novo Nordisk's obesity drug Ozempic showed promise in a clinical trial on patients with dementia.

07-15-24