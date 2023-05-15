Health-care companies ticked down after a major bankruptcy in the sector.

Envision Healthcare filed for chapter 11, beginning one of the largest healthcare-related bankruptcy cases ever and likely wiping out the $3.5 billion stake that investment firm KKR acquired in the physician-staffing company in 2018.

Sarepta Therapeutics shares rallied after a Food and Drug Administration panel voted to recommend approval for a muscular dystrophy gene therapy.

President Biden nominated cancer-research specialist Monica Bertagnolli to head the National Institutes of Health and steer the federal government's pursuit of cutting-edge medical research.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 1727ET