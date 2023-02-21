Health Care Down After Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell after mixed earnings reports.

Shares of Medtronic rose after the medical-device giant posted fourth-quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares slid after the biotech company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

CVRx plunged after the company said a trial of its heart-condition treatment failed to show efficacy in a clinical trial.

TC Biopharm American depositary receipts plunged after a call with shareholders.

