Health-care companies fell sharply as traders fled risk in the wake of mixed jobs data and the failure of a major bank.

Hospitals are running out of a liquid form of albuterol, a medication used to treat people with breathing problems, the Food and Drug Administration said, weeks after a major maker of the product said it would shut down.

03-10-23 1710ET