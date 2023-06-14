Health-care companies declined after a warning from one major insurer.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group and peers, such as Humana, tumbled after the largest insurer by enrollees said that seniors have been catching up on procedures delayed during the pandemic, leading to rising costs for insurers.

UnitedHealth was one of the leading stocks on the broad S&P 500 during the pandemic years as enrollees kept up with premiums but seldom made medical claims.

