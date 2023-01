Health-care companies fell as traders rotated out of the sector ahead of earnings.

Pfizer shares slipped ahead of its earnings report. Loxo@Lilly, the oncology unit of Eli Lilly, received Food and Drug Administration approval for its Jaypirca drug to treat certain lymphoma patients.

CVS Health and Walmart will cut pharmacy hours as a pandemic-era shortage of qualified pharmacists continues.

