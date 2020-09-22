Log in
Health Care Down Amid Affordable-Care Act Worries -- Health Care Roundup

09/22/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Health-care companies fell as investors braced themselves for another challenge to President Barack Obama's U.S. health-care system reform.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing reopened the possibility that the court could eventually scrap the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"You saw weakness in a lot of those stocks that directly benefited over the last decade from the Affordable Care Act," including health insurers, said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"The uncertainty is as to what a new Supreme Court Justice could mean for rolling back the individual mandate."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

