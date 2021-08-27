Health Care Down Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

China delayed approval for the vaccine developed by American-German partnership Pfizer and BioNTech, the latest sign of nationalism affecting Covid 19 policies.

British researchers are making progress growing a carefully controlled batch of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in a lab that they hope to use to infect volunteers in studies, part of the nation's "human challenge" trials which use exposure to the virus to conduct tests.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-27-21 1727ET