Health Care Down Amid Deal Skepticism -- Health Care Roundup

10/10/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
Health-care companies fell amid skepticism about a major merger.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories fell after The Wall Street Journal reported it had entered talks to merge with life-sciences company Qiagen in a deal that would be worth more than $10 billion.

Scpharmaceuticals dropped in volatile trading after the company disclosed the regulatory approval for one of its products as well as $100 million in new debt financing. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1704ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QIAGEN N.V. 3.18% 43.86 Delayed Quote.-23.52%
SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC. -19.28% 4.02 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
HOT NEWS