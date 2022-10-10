Health Care Down Amid Deal Skepticism -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell amid skepticism about a major merger.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories fell after The Wall Street Journal reported it had entered talks to merge with life-sciences company Qiagen in a deal that would be worth more than $10 billion.

Scpharmaceuticals dropped in volatile trading after the company disclosed the regulatory approval for one of its products as well as $100 million in new debt financing.

