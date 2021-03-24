Health Care Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out defensive sectors because of lingering concerns about Covid-19 outbreaks in Europe.

Moncef Slaoui, a veteran pharmaceuticals industry executive who helped lead the U.S. government's investment in Covid-19 vaccine development, has been fired as chairman of the board of a biotechnology startup backed by GlaxoSmithKline and Google-parent Alphabet following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment dating back several years.

Drugmaker Merck promoted Caroline Litchfield, a 30-year company veteran, to the role of finance chief after elevating the incumbent to chief executive officer.

