Health Care Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

05/19/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors less sensitive to changes in the interest-rate outlook.

Emergent BioSolutions said it has made enough of a key ingredient to yield more than 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, the pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid-based prescription medicines, has announced plans to list on the London Stock Exchange later this week. The company is backed by an investment firm co-founded by rapper and marijuana entrepreneur Snoop Dogg. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-21 1735ET

