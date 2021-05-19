Health Care Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors less sensitive to changes in the interest-rate outlook.

Emergent BioSolutions said it has made enough of a key ingredient to yield more than 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, the pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid-based prescription medicines, has announced plans to list on the London Stock Exchange later this week. The company is backed by an investment firm co-founded by rapper and marijuana entrepreneur Snoop Dogg.

