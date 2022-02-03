Health Care Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive areas such as health insurers.

Merck & Co. shares fell despite the Big Pharma's report that newly authorized molnupiravir Covid treatment logged sales of $952 million in the fourth quarter, helping to generate revenue growth. Similarly, Eli Lilly shares fell, even after it reported that sales of Covid-19 antibodies for Lilly grew by 22% year over year to $1.06 billion.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the U.S. continued to fall, with the seven-day average of patients with confirmed or suspected cases easing to 134,000 on Wednesday, down 16% from a Jan. 20 high, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

