Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as fears of a war on the fringes of Europe spurred demand for defensive sectors.

Shares of health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group fell modestly, but remain close to the flat line for the year to date.

Novavax said its Covid-19 vaccine received approval for use in Canada from the national drug regulator there.

02-17-22 1718ET