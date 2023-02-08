Health Care Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out defensive sectors because of rate fears.

German chemicals and pharmaceutical giant Bayer said Bill Anderson, a 56-year-old American drug company executive, will replace embattled chief executive, Werner Baumann.

Shares of drug-store chain CVS Health rallied after it said it would make cost cuts at its retail operations, and touted the benefits of acquiring Oak Street Health, a primary-care organization that caters to senior citizens participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

