  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Health Care Down Amid Drug Development Hopes -- Health Care Roundup

12/28/2022 | 05:20pm EST
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid progress in drug development programs.

Shares of TG Therapeutics rallied after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Briumvi, an antibody indicated for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals surged after the FDA accepted a commercialization application for an eye-condition drug.

Minerva Neurosciences shares plunged after the FDA denied approval to schizophrenia treatment roluperidone. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1720ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 218.37% 12.48 Delayed Quote.-93.52%
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES, INC. -39.15% 1.43 Delayed Quote.-63.33%
TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. 8.18% 8.46 Delayed Quote.-58.84%
HOT NEWS