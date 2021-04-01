Health Care Down Amid Growth Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell slightly as investors rotated back into riskier "growth" sectors and sold out of "value" niches such as Big Pharma and health-insurance companies.

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech remains highly effective six months after its second dose, an indication that protection could last for an even longer period, according to the latest data gathered by the companies.

Separately, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Covid-19 tests for repeated, the first permitted for frequent use by consumers at home to screen for infections even if they don't have symptoms.

