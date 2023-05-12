Health-care companies ticked down amid signs of distress among hospital owners.

Hospital systems Steward Health Care and Prospect Medical Holdings, among the largest tenants of healthcare real estate owner Medical Properties Trust, have brought on financial advisers to help refinance credit lines after some recent financial struggles, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of Medical Properties Trust fell sharply.

Aesthetic-surgery equipment maker Cutera said it has resolved its dispute with former Chief Executive David Mowry, who immediately resigned from the board.

