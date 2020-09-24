Log in
Health Care Down As Investors Hedge On Vaccine Chances -- Health Care Roundup

09/24/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

Health-care companies fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for vaccine development.

Moderna fell after Mani Foroohar, an analyst at brokerage SVB Leerink warned that, despite a high probability for commercial approval on Moderna's experimental vaccine, the company's current stock price remains overvalued.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance group has negotiated a tentative settlement in a sweeping antitrust suit filed on behalf of customers, The Wall Street Journal reported, in a deal that would require a payout of around $2.7 billion and curtail practices that allegedly limited competition among its three dozen member-companies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

