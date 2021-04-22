Health Care Down As Investors Seek Defensive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors less sensitive to reported tax-hike proposals.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in India hit a new daily high.

The Food and Drug Administration said it had granted accelerated approval to GlaxoSmithKline's endometrial cancer treatment.

Venture-capital firm Menlo Ventures is backing an effort by telemedicine startup Ophelia Health to curb the U.S. opioid crisis by making treatment for opioid addiction more accessible.

