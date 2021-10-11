Health Care Down As Investors Seek Sectors Insulated Against Inflation -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies declined, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors sought out sectors less hurt by inflation and slowing economic growth.

Merck shares ticked down after the Big Pharma company and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics filed an application asking U.S. health regulators to authorize their Covid-19 pill, the next step toward adding a long-sought drug for use at home. The antiviral drug, molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50% in high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 in a clinical trial.

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Sunday pausing implementation of a $4.5 billion settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its Sackler family owners.

10-11-21