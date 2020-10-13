Health Care Down As Lilly J&J Slide On Trial Halts -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as drugmakers were forced to halt trials on Covid-19 treatments.

Johnson & Johnson shares fell after the health-care conglomerate said it hopes to know within days whether it can resume testing its Covid-19 vaccine, adding that an independent committee would investigate the unexplained illness of a study volunteer that forced it to pause the late-stage trial of the vaccine. "U.S. hopes for a quick vaccine are now down to Pfizer and Moderna," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

"Health experts are still confident vaccines are coming, but setbacks with coronavirus vaccine trials from AstraZeneca and now J&J will push back expectations on when economic activity will come close to returning to pre-pandemic behavior."

The broad market sold off Tuesday afternoon after Eli Lilly compounded worries about the progress of Covid treatments after it paused a trial for its antibody treatment. Shares of Lilly finished lower.

10-13-20 1705ET