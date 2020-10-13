Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Down As Lilly J&J Slide On Trial Halts -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Health-care companies fell as drugmakers were forced to halt trials on Covid-19 treatments.

Johnson & Johnson shares fell after the health-care conglomerate said it hopes to know within days whether it can resume testing its Covid-19 vaccine, adding that an independent committee would investigate the unexplained illness of a study volunteer that forced it to pause the late-stage trial of the vaccine. "U.S. hopes for a quick vaccine are now down to Pfizer and Moderna," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

"Health experts are still confident vaccines are coming, but setbacks with coronavirus vaccine trials from AstraZeneca and now J&J will push back expectations on when economic activity will come close to returning to pre-pandemic behavior."

The broad market sold off Tuesday afternoon after Eli Lilly compounded worries about the progress of Covid treatments after it paused a trial for its antibody treatment. Shares of Lilly finished lower. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1705ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.17% 8456 Delayed Quote.11.34%
MODERNA, INC. 3.96% 78.29 Delayed Quote.285.02%
PFIZER INC. 0.22% 36.9 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.03% 4993.65 End-of-day quote.18.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20pNATIONAL BANK OF MOLDOVA : Developments in loan and deposit markets in August 2020
PU
05:16pGlobal economy's recovery hinges on stimulus, virus battle, officials say
RE
05:16pEXCLUSIVE : FDA faults quality control at Lilly plant making Trump-touted COVID drug
RE
05:16pTech Gives Back Some Gains After Mixed Reception For IPhone 12 -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pFinancials Down As JPMorgan, Citi Sounds Cautious -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:09pEli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern
RE
05:09pConsumer Cos Flat As "Prime Day" Kicks Off Early Holiday Shopping -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:06pTSX falls 0.31% to 16,510.83
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
3APPLE INC. : APPLE EVENT : iPhone 12 Expected With 5G Capabilities
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces proposed offering of senior convertible notes
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: U.S. banks beat expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group