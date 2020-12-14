Health Care Down As Pfizer, BioNTech Slide On Vaccine Disappointment - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as excitement about vaccines cooled somewhat.

Shares of Pfizer and partner BioNTech tumbled after British doctors said the rollout of its vaccine in the United Kingdom was taking longer than anticipated because of logistical issues and concerns about allergic reactions.

Shares of German biotech CureVac rose after it said it has enrolled the first participant for a final-stage clinical study of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Recent gains in CureVac's value have been caused, in part by "short covering," or purchases of shares that bearish investors had borrowed in anticipation of a decline in value, according to short-selling research firm S3 Analytics, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1707ET