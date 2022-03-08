Health Care Down, As Rotation Into Defensive Sectors Reverses -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell sharply, as traders lurched in and out of sectors in light of rising volatility.

Defensive sectors like health care and utilities had held up better than most in the latest rout, but both lost ground on Tuesday.

UnitedHealth Group fell by 2.8%, doubling its deficit for the year to date. Still, the health-insurance niche is holding up better than most; the tech and Nasdaq Composite is down 19% for the year to date.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics surged after the drug developer entered a license option agreement with Novartis.

