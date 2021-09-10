Log in
Health Care Down As Safe-Haven Appeal Wanes -- Health Care Roundup

09/10/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Health-care companies fell, giving back some of their recent gains, as the sector's safe-haven appeal faded in the latest broad stock-market selloff.

The Biden administration is releasing more than $25 billion in relief funds to health organizations from money Congress granted last year to cover financial losses from the Covid-19 pandemic -- after mounting pressure from congressional lawmakers and medical groups who say hospitals are being financially pummeled by the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Painkiller maker Endo International agreed to pay $50 million to settle with New York state and county authorities over the opioid crisis as the drugmaker pursues a broader resolution to its opioid-related liabilities.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 1733ET

HOT NEWS