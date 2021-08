Health-care companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the sector.

A new assessment by U.S. spy agencies of the origins of Covid-19 scheduled to be delivered Tuesday to the White House is likely to highlight the Biden administration's challenges wresting more information from Beijing that would shed light on how the global pandemic began.

