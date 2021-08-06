Health Care Down As Traders Rotate Into Rate-Sensitive Areas -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down as investors rotated into sectors with more to gain from higher interest rates.

Shares of U.K. inhaled medicine maker Vectura Group rallied after U.S. investment firm Carlyle trumped a takeover bid from tobacco giant Philip Morris International.

Unvaccinated people are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with Covid-19 than people who are fully vaccinated, a new study suggests, underscoring the importance of vaccines in containing the pandemic.

China's government pledged to supply other nations with more vaccines that protect against Covid-19, targeting two billion exports for this year and calling for greater international cooperation as the Delta variant spreads.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1703ET