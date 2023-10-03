Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors less susceptible to inflationary pressures.

Eli Lilly reached an agreement to acquire radiopharmaceutical company Point Biopharma Global for $1.4 billion.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Novavax's Covid-19 shot in people ages 12 and older, giving Americans a third option for boosters this fall.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

