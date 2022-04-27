Health Care Down, But Humana Rises on Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Health insurer Humana rallied after it said members of its plans availed of health-care services in company-owned primary clinics and elsewhere, boosting profitability.

Shares of Alkermes rose sharply after the maker of drugs for treating addiction and schizophrenia posted revenue growth ahead of investors' expectations.

Some of the nation's largest pharmacies have blocked or delayed prescriptions over the last year from clinicians working for telehealth startups that have sprung up to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1730ET