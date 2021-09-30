Health Care Down, But Not By Much, As Deal Activity Cushions Losses - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, cushioned by deal activity.

Merck agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma for $11.5 billion, bolstering the pharmaceutical giant's rare-disease business.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Naeotom Alpha imaging machine made by Siemens Healthineers, heralding the device as the first major technological improvement in computed tomography, or CT, imaging in nearly a decade.

Shares of over-the-counter drug maker Perrigo surged after it settled a major tax dispute in Ireland, agreeing to pay about $350 million, significantly less than the Irish government had initially sought.

