Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Down On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

08/05/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, betting that Friday's jobs report would alleviate economic growth concerns.

Moderna said it expects people who received its two-dose Covid-19 vaccine to need a booster shot in the fall to keep strong protection against newer variants of the coronavirus.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority provisionally found that Pfizer broke competition law by charging unfairly high prices for capsules used to treat epileptic seizures. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 1712ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pCorteva lifts sales forecast on strong demand for crop protection products, seeds
RE
05:51pLevi Strauss to acquire athletic wear maker Beyond Yoga
RE
05:45pCorteva lifts sales forecast on strong demand for crop protection products, seeds
RE
05:42pRICHARD BRANSON : Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000
RE
05:39pEuro Lost 0.03% to $1.1835 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 0.27% to $1.3928 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.27% to 109.77 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUtilities Up Ahead Of Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pCommunications Services Up After Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pTech Up After Chip Makers Address Shortages -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden aims for 50% electric vehicles by 2030 with industry support
2Ethereum software upgrade activated; ether reverses losses, trades up
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher ahead of jobs report
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Domino's Pizza, Eli Lilly, Experian, Walmart...
5PASSAGE BIO, INC. : Passage Bio Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Recent Business Hig..

HOT NEWS