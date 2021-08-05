Health Care Down On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, betting that Friday's jobs report would alleviate economic growth concerns.

Moderna said it expects people who received its two-dose Covid-19 vaccine to need a booster shot in the fall to keep strong protection against newer variants of the coronavirus.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority provisionally found that Pfizer broke competition law by charging unfairly high prices for capsules used to treat epileptic seizures.

