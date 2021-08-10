Health Care Down On Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, with more to gain from the passage of an infrastructure bill.

Closely held clinical-trial designer Reify Health raised a $220 million venture-capital round at a $2.2 billion valuation to grow its operations that draw on technology and services to speed patient enrollment in drug tests.

Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna will build a plant to make messenger RNA vaccines in Canada under a deal with its government that could provide a template for increasing global capacity.

A firm that's exploring RNA technology, GreenLight Biosciences, is combining with a special-purpose acquisition company to go public in a deal valuing the firm at roughly $1.5 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1650ET