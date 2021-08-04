Log in
Health Care Down On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup

08/04/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors less sensitive to growth concerns.

Shares of CVS Health fell as investors bet the drug-store chain's peak growth for the year was behind it, as the nearly 17 million Covid-19 vaccines it administered between April and June boosted profits, and as it moved to raise its minimum wage for workers to $15 an hour starting next year.

Former Theranos patients will be allowed to testify at the criminal fraud trial of the defunct blood-testing startup's founder, Elizabeth Holmes, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

HOT NEWS