Health Care Down On Growth Doubts -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell in volatile trading as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine was effective "across demographic subgroups" in a late-stage study, U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists plans to tell a panel of medical specialists meeting Friday to evaluate the shot. FDA approval for what would be the third vaccine available in the U.S., following offerings from Pfizer and Moderna, is anticipated Saturday.

