Health Care Down On Risk Aversion -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as investors retreated from stocks of all stripes in light of market volatility.

The World Health Organization released new guidance about Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine this week, recommending generally against the use of the vaccine during pregnancy except in those at high risk of exposure or having a severe case.

German medical-equipment maker Siemens Healthineers boosted its growth projection for fiscal 2021 after a strong showing in the first quarter of the year. In a promising development for U.S. public health, the number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 nationwide continued to fall.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1735ET