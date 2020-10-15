Health Care Down On Rotation To Value Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated out of "growth" sectors like biotech stocks and into "value" sectors such as industrials.

President Trump and his advisers have taken a more hands-on role than previously known in shaping Covid-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals fell sharply after it halted a mid-stage trial of a treatment for a rare liver and lung disease, spurring worries that it would not be able to replicate success with a cystic-fibrosis treatment and diversify its revenue.

Anavex Life Sciences shares rallied after promising results from a mid-stage clinical trial of a Parkinson's disease treatment.

Scientists at the University of Oxford have developed an "extremely rapid" Covid-19 test that can produce results in less than five minutes, the university said on Thursday. The researchers hoped the test could eventually be used at airports, music venues, and businesses to quickly establish Covid-free spaces.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1700ET