Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Down On Rotation To Value Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as investors rotated out of "growth" sectors like biotech stocks and into "value" sectors such as industrials.

President Trump and his advisers have taken a more hands-on role than previously known in shaping Covid-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals fell sharply after it halted a mid-stage trial of a treatment for a rare liver and lung disease, spurring worries that it would not be able to replicate success with a cystic-fibrosis treatment and diversify its revenue.

Anavex Life Sciences shares rallied after promising results from a mid-stage clinical trial of a Parkinson's disease treatment.

Scientists at the University of Oxford have developed an "extremely rapid" Covid-19 test that can produce results in less than five minutes, the university said on Thursday. The researchers hoped the test could eventually be used at airports, music venues, and businesses to quickly establish Covid-free spaces. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1700ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. 9.45% 4.75 Delayed Quote.67.57%
VERTEX CORPORATION 0.12% 1735 End-of-day quote.-22.89%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -20.70% 215.28 Delayed Quote.23.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14pCommunications Services Down As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Odds -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:11pKashkari says without more fiscal stimulus there will be a grinding slow recovery
RE
05:11pKashkari says thousands more businesses will fail if they don't get more support
RE
05:11pFed's kashkari says if unemployed americans are unable to pay bills it will spill over to other parts of economy
RE
05:11pTech Down Amid Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:09pHouston tech mogul Robert Brockman charged in record U.S. tax evasion scheme
RE
05:09pChile central bank keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5 pct
RE
05:08pFrance's Renault draws down part of state-backed loan
RE
05:08pFinancials Up After Morgan Stanley Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:06pEU leaders aim for deal in December on climate change target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Shareholder revolt over rights issue at Unibail-Rod..
4HANG SENG : Virus, stimulus angst hit world stocks; dollar shines
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : prices £2 billion equivalent bond to boost finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group