Health Care Down On Vaccine Sales Skepticism -- Health Care Roundup

09/08/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Health-care companies fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for Covid-19 vaccine sales in the near term.

Nine drugmakers said Tuesday their chief executives signed a pledge promising to not file for regulatory approval or authorization of their experimental Covid-19 vaccines until the shots have shown to work safely through late-stage clinical testing. The pledge was signed by the heads of AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Moderna, Novavax, Sanofi, BioNTech and Pfizer, companies which operate some of the leading vaccine development programs.

BioNTech, which is developing its vaccine in partnership with Pfizer, said it could be submitted to regulators for review between mid-October and early November, according to a CNN report. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

