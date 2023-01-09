Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Health Care Down Sharply on Rate-Sensitive Sector Bias -- Health Care Roundup

01/09/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell sharply as traders rotated into sectors with more to gain from falling Treasury yields.

Moderna said it's considering pricing its Covid-19 vaccine in a range of $110 to $130 per dose in the U.S. when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots. The biotech concern forecast $5 billion in Covid vaccine sales in 2023, down from $18.4 billion in 2022. Shares of rival vaccine maker Pfizer tumbled.

CureVac shares rallied after the vaccine developer said a combination flu and Covid shot showed promise in clinical trials.

Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca agreed to buy CinCor Pharma, which makes medicines for kidney disease and other applications, for roughly $1.3 billion.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell sharply after the drugmaker posted a shortfall in sales of its eye-condition injection Eylea.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings rose after it unveiled a collaboration on a cancer treatment with Swiss drug giant Roche Holding. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.39% 11736 Delayed Quote.5.03%
CINCOR PHARMA, INC. 143.97% 28.74 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
CUREVAC N.V. 25.42% 10.36 Delayed Quote.36.98%
MODERNA, INC. 2.00% 183.95 Delayed Quote.0.41%
PFIZER, INC. -4.97% 48.39 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -7.69% 680.49 Delayed Quote.2.17%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.75% 291.4 Delayed Quote.1.07%
SAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 11.46% 0.6799 Delayed Quote.3.41%
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.88% 1.34 Delayed Quote.12.17%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pADR Shares End Higher; Amryt Pharma, Renalytix Trade Actively
DJ
05:54pCVS Health Is In Talks To Buy Oak Street Health- Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
05:54pCvs health is in talks to buy oak street health- bloomberg repor…
RE
05:46pFlood, mudslide threat prompts evacuations in California's Santa Barbara County
RE
05:46pS&P downgrades Southwest Airlines outlook, expects weaker FFO
RE
05:43pActivist Investor Jeff Ubben Calls On Bayer To Look Outside For CEO- FT
RE
05:43pActivist investor jeff ubben calls on bayer to look outside for…
RE
05:42pPhilippines raises $3 bln via global bond deal
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.60% to 96.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 0.85% to $1.0735 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple's iPhone Exports From India Double To Record $2.5 Billion - Bloom..
2Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
3Investor Ubben takes 0.8% stake in Bayer, boosting share price
4North American Morning Briefing: 'Soft Landing' Rally Looks Set to Cont..
5Analyst recommendations: BT Group, Hilton WorldWide, J.B. Hunt, MetLife..

HOT NEWS