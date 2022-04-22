Health Care Down Sharply on Retreat from Growth Areas -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell sharply, as traders retreated from growth sectors in light of rising interest rates.

The health-care sector has held up better than most industry groups in the S&P 500 in recent weeks because it's seen as being less sensitive to inflation.

But the sector's valuations had also risen during the Federal Reserve-supported pandemic bull market, an era that some strategists say is now drawing to a close.

Biotech giant Biogen withdrew its application with the European Medicines Agency to receive regulatory approval for its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, after the agency said it wouldn't give a positive opinion on it.

Shares of Scynexis fell after the biotech concern priced a $45 million follow-on offering of shares and warrants.

