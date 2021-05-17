Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Health Care Down Slightly As Investors Calibrate Vaccine Bets -- Health Care Roundup

05/17/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Health-care companies fell slightly as investors hedged their bets on the implications of wider vaccine distribution for drug makers' profits.

The U.S. plans to share 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson with the rest of the world, President Joe Biden said, on top of the 60 million AstraZeneca doses it had already promised to export.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said their Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed positive interim trial results and is expected to move into large-scale human trials soon, putting the long-delayed shot on track for potential regulatory approval later this year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-21 1707ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08pHealth Care Down Slightly As Investors Calibrate Vaccine Bets -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:00pWhite House announces efforts to curb emissions in buildings
RE
04:56pTencent Music beats profit estimates on subscription growth
RE
04:51pWall St ends lower, pulled down by tech stocks
RE
04:47pBrazil fund Perfin to invest $1 bln in renewables, mainly solar
RE
04:44pFirm led by famed investor reveals short position on Tesla
RE
04:43pTwilio to buy text messaging platform Zipwhip for $850 million
RE
04:40pEastman Kodak says New York preparing insider-trading lawsuit
RE
04:40pCanada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine
RE
04:36pGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION  : Tatyana Golikova meets with Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin and Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Ersoy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin drops to 3-month low in wild trading after Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3Dollar inches lower as Treasury yields hold firm
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS