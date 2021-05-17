Health Care Down Slightly As Investors Calibrate Vaccine Bets -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell slightly as investors hedged their bets on the implications of wider vaccine distribution for drug makers' profits.

The U.S. plans to share 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines produced by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson with the rest of the world, President Joe Biden said, on top of the 60 million AstraZeneca doses it had already promised to export.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said their Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed positive interim trial results and is expected to move into large-scale human trials soon, putting the long-delayed shot on track for potential regulatory approval later this year.

